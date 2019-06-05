On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, Frederick B Williams, Sr. lost his battle to cancer and GOD won. Fred was born on October 13, 1934 in Baltimore. He was the 5th child born in a family that would eventually contain 18 biological siblings born to Willetta (nee Zapp) and Frank B Williams, both of whom have preceded him in death, as well as 12 of his siblings. He was married to his beautiful wife Patricia Lee (nee Bass) for an amazing 57 years. She passed before him in 2013. They resided in Mil-bur in Pasadena, MD since 1972. He is survived by their 4 children: Frederick B Williams Jr (Rick) and his wife Pat of Jacksonville Florida, Michael Williams and his wife Diane of Eldersburg Md, Sharai Vasquez and her husband Roberto of Luke Md, and Patti Presti of Glen Burnie Md. Fred loved and adored all of his 20 grandchildren as well as his 16 great grandchildren. He always had a knee or two ready for whoever wanted a hug or a kiss or joke. He was the perfect grandfather. Fred worked since he was a small boy shining shoes, selling vegetables, and quit school after the 8th grade to work and help to care for his younger siblings. He spent time working for American Can, and eventually became a business partner and Vice President of Action Antenna with his best friend Roger Spurgeon. He retired from Action in 1992 after 35+ years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting (until he decided he would much rather spend his days feeding the deer) boating on the Chesapeake, travelling, spending time with his family and his friends, scuba diving, parasailing, bowling and finding bargains at yard sales. He was also a tinkering inventor who had been lovingly nicknamed "FREDISON". He had the most AMAZING sense of humor, as well as the BIGGEST most generous heart in the family.Family will receive friends at Hubbard Funeral Home, 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229 on Thursday evening June 6th from 5-8, on Friday June 7th from 3-5 and 7-9 and Saturday June 8th we will we celebrate his life with a service at 10:30am. Interment will be in a mausoleum with his wife at Loudon Park cemetery. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary