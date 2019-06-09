|
Frederick E. Little, age 72, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on June 7, 2019 at Seasons Hospice @ Franklin Square in Rosedale, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Frederick Oliver and Florence Elizabeth (Hickman) Little and husband of 54 years to Rosemary Little. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.In addition to his wife, Mr. Little is survived by two daughters, Tammy Major and Tina Turnbaugh; son, Fred Little Jr.; three grandchildren, Erin and Megan Turnbaugh, and Brenna Major; great grandchildren, Jayden and Peyton Turnbaugh; and son-in-law, Herbert Turnbaugh. Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 am.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 9 to June 12, 2019