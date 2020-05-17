Frederick Edward Fauth Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Edward Fauth Jr., 78, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus on May 9, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was a beloved father and husband and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lisa and James Courtney; his daughter Kathryn Fauth; his son and daughter-in-law Frederick and Kimberly Fauth; his six grandchildren Mary Courtney, Heriberto Fauth, José Fauth, Luz Fauth, Elder Fauth, and Herbert Fauth; his sister Harriet Poole; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine Fawn Fauth; parents Frederick Fauth Sr. and Melva Fauth, beloved son Simeon Melvin Fauth, and sister Deborah Fauth.

His family gathered for a private graveside service on May 15, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, where he was interred with his wife. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company, 2033 Woodlawn Drive, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207, or your local volunteer fire department in his name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved