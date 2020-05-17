Frederick Edward Fauth Jr., 78, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus on May 9, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was a beloved father and husband and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lisa and James Courtney; his daughter Kathryn Fauth; his son and daughter-in-law Frederick and Kimberly Fauth; his six grandchildren Mary Courtney, Heriberto Fauth, José Fauth, Luz Fauth, Elder Fauth, and Herbert Fauth; his sister Harriet Poole; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine Fawn Fauth; parents Frederick Fauth Sr. and Melva Fauth, beloved son Simeon Melvin Fauth, and sister Deborah Fauth.



His family gathered for a private graveside service on May 15, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, where he was interred with his wife. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company, 2033 Woodlawn Drive, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207, or your local volunteer fire department in his name.



