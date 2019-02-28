|
On February 25, 2019, Frederick G. Schiminger, Jr., 60, of Abingdon, MD; beloved son of Frederick G. Schiminger, Sr. & Josephine V. Schiminger (nee Stankie); father of Alex Chaney-Schiminger; dear brother of Robert Brian Schiminger & wife Julie and sister, Lisa Ann Schiminger; cherished uncle of Georgia Sylvester and Madeline, Audrey, George & Camille Schiminger. Also survived by many loving family and friends.A Memorial Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2018 at St. Margaret Church-141 N Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frederick's name may be made to the - P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019