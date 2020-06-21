Frederick Henry Frey
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Henry Frey, 97, of Parkville Md. passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1923 to Margaret (Baumer) and Frederick George Frey in Baltimore, Maryland. Frederick graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1942 and soon enlisted in the US Navy. He previously lived at Oak Crest Retirement Village for twelve years.

Fred's career as an electrical technician at Western Electric Company continued after World War II, until his retirement in 1981 with 39 years of service. Frederick was pre-deceased by his first wife Frances Lillian (Teller) Frey as well as his second wife Miriam Reiter (Rysanek) Frey. He is survived by his eight children, Mary Frances Ashworth, Frederick L. Frey, Donna J. Hild, Thomas M. Frey, David R. Frey, Mary Rita Reahl, Barbara A. Zink and Joanne Krebs. He was pre-deceased by one additional daughter, Margaret T. Frey. He is also survived by his dear sister from Parkville, Md., Bernadette Hergenhahn. Fred is also survived by his brother-in-law Ronald M. Teller and his wife Barbara. Fred is survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, plans for a mass and celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved