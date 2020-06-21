Frederick Henry Frey, 97, of Parkville Md. passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1923 to Margaret (Baumer) and Frederick George Frey in Baltimore, Maryland. Frederick graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1942 and soon enlisted in the US Navy. He previously lived at Oak Crest Retirement Village for twelve years.



Fred's career as an electrical technician at Western Electric Company continued after World War II, until his retirement in 1981 with 39 years of service. Frederick was pre-deceased by his first wife Frances Lillian (Teller) Frey as well as his second wife Miriam Reiter (Rysanek) Frey. He is survived by his eight children, Mary Frances Ashworth, Frederick L. Frey, Donna J. Hild, Thomas M. Frey, David R. Frey, Mary Rita Reahl, Barbara A. Zink and Joanne Krebs. He was pre-deceased by one additional daughter, Margaret T. Frey. He is also survived by his dear sister from Parkville, Md., Bernadette Hergenhahn. Fred is also survived by his brother-in-law Ronald M. Teller and his wife Barbara. Fred is survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



Due to the current pandemic restrictions, plans for a mass and celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



