On December 4, 2019, Frederick Joseph Burgesen, beloved husband of Michelle Yvette Burgesen; loving father of Carol Feeley (George); grandfather of Megan and Ryan Feeley; brother of Jack Burgesen (Kathy).
The family will receive visitors on Monday, December 9, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 10 am. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Sykesville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frederick's name may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019