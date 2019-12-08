Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Burgesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Joseph Burgesen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Joseph Burgesen Notice
On December 4, 2019, Frederick Joseph Burgesen, beloved husband of Michelle Yvette Burgesen; loving father of Carol Feeley (George); grandfather of Megan and Ryan Feeley; brother of Jack Burgesen (Kathy).

The family will receive visitors on Monday, December 9, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 10 am. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Sykesville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frederick's name may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -