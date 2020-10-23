Dr. Frederick Joseph Karkowski, 57, of Columbia, MD passed away on October, 15, 2020.
A graduate of Pensacola Catholic High School, Fred went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Florida State University in Tallahassee. He subsequently earned a medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Karkowski completed his medical residencies at Biloxi Air Force Base, St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital and Tulane University. He went on to work in private practice in internal medicine in Savannah, GA and Annapolis, MD. He enjoyed teaching residents at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD.
Fred battled chronic illness from very early on in his adult life. As a physician, this lent him keen empathy for the needs of his patients. In his last professional role, he served as a staff physician at Patient First in Columbia, MD where his patients and colleagues often spoke of his remarkable warmth and compassion.
Simply put, Fred loved the water. When time allowed, he enjoyed boating, wakeboarding, and most of all surfing. This love began in his hometown of Pensacola, and carried forth throughout his life. Fred also enjoyed being a creative cook, an enthusiastic tai chi student and a joyful guitar player.
Fred's dearest love was family. He is survived by his cherished wife of 25 years Katy and their children Sam and Fin - who have always been the steady center of Fred and Katy's lives.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Zigmund and Mary Jo, and his brother Michael. In addition, he is survived by his brother Rick (Michelle, Matt and Jake), his uncle Fred (Donna), his sister-in-law Yvonne (Nici, Jake, Erika, and Lucas), his parents in-law Paula, John, Joan and Chris, his sister-in-law Jenna (Kevin, Ruben and Logan), and his brother-in-law, Brad (Jill, Zander and Cass).
A virtual gathering of family and close friends will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to the Lupus Foundation of America, the National Kidney Foundation
and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.