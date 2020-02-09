|
On February 2, 2020, Frederick J. Kunkel; beloved son of the late Frank and Dorothy Kunkel; devoted brother of the late John F. Kunkel and his wife Mildred; uncle of Jennifer Walsh and her husband Pat, Melissa Berger and her husband Dave, John Kunkel and his wife Jackie and Matthew Kunkel and his wife Ronda; also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church (Bradshaw) on Monday at 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Church, 8030 Bradshaw Road, Kingsville, MD 21087.
www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020