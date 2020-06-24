My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Frederick Louis Rush, Jr., age 69, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of Frederick and Josephine (Mendola) Rush. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served our country in the Vietnam War. A lifelong Harford County resident, he was the owner and president of Rush Contracting and Churchville Millwork in Churchville, Maryland and was a retired Harford County Government employee of 32 years. He was an Instrument Rated Pilot, an avid boater, and crabber.
Frederick is survived by his wife Susan M. Rush; sons, Frederick L. Rush, III, Gavin G. Rush and Ryan T. Rush; daughter, Kendal M. Rush; brothers, Joseph A. Rush and Robert R. Rush; brother-in-law, Thomas W. Smith, wife Katharine Smith; his dogs Geno and Bentley and nieces, nephews and family.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4-8 pm. A service will be held for family and invited friends. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Leonard Baroch, Ray Weszka, Dennis Runion, Fred Rush Jr, Gavin Rush and Ryan Rush. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Clark, Danny Jones, James Helbert, Brad Ortman and Rick Warfel.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Make a Wish Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817.
To leave condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.