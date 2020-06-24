Frederick Louis Rush Jr.
Frederick Louis Rush, Jr., age 69, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of Frederick and Josephine (Mendola) Rush. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served our country in the Vietnam War. A lifelong Harford County resident, he was the owner and president of Rush Contracting and Churchville Millwork in Churchville, Maryland and was a retired Harford County Government employee of 32 years. He was an Instrument Rated Pilot, an avid boater, and crabber.

Frederick is survived by his wife Susan M. Rush; sons, Frederick L. Rush, III, Gavin G. Rush and Ryan T. Rush; daughter, Kendal M. Rush; brothers, Joseph A. Rush and Robert R. Rush; brother-in-law, Thomas W. Smith, wife Katharine Smith; his dogs Geno and Bentley and nieces, nephews and family.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4-8 pm. A service will be held for family and invited friends. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Leonard Baroch, Ray Weszka, Dennis Runion, Fred Rush Jr, Gavin Rush and Ryan Rush. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Clark, Danny Jones, James Helbert, Brad Ortman and Rick Warfel.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Make a Wish Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817.

To leave condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
June 23, 2020
June 22, 2020
June 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
