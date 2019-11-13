|
On November 10, 2019; Frederick M. Valerino, Sr.; beloved husband of Teresa A. Valerino (nee McGraw); devoted father of Ann T. Hays (Late Gregory), Susan M. Sheehan (Dennis), Fred M. Valerino, Jr. (Susan), Mary L. Gaultney (Joseph), James G. Valerino and the late Catherine A. Dill (Wilbert); dear brother of Donald M. Valerino; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD on Friday at 10AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , stjude.org or UM St Joseph Medical Center Heart Institute, https://www.umms.org/sjmc/giving/donation-form
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019