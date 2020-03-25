|
|
Frederick John Neville III, 75, of Manchester, MD passed away on March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private at this time. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church Special Fund - PO Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102. To view extended obituary and leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020