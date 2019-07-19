|
On July 14, 2019, Frederick Jerome Radtke, Jr., beloved husband of Sherian Marie Radtke (nee Howard); devoted father of Donald Radtke, Robert Radtke, Michael O'Neal, Christopher Radtke, Thomas Radtke and Corey Radtke; dear brother of Donna Eve Sekora, Patricia Radtke, Donald Adam Radtke, Gerald Radtke and Dolores Toth; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather at the Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc. Funeral Home (6224 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224), on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Online condolences may be left at: www.charlesszeiler.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019