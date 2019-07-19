Home

Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 276-3588
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc. Funeral Home
6224 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc. Funeral Home
6224 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Frederick Radtke


1940 - 2019
On July 14, 2019, Frederick Jerome Radtke, Jr., beloved husband of Sherian Marie Radtke (nee Howard); devoted father of Donald Radtke, Robert Radtke, Michael O'Neal, Christopher Radtke, Thomas Radtke and Corey Radtke; dear brother of Donna Eve Sekora, Patricia Radtke, Donald Adam Radtke, Gerald Radtke and Dolores Toth; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at the Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc. Funeral Home (6224 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224), on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Online condolences may be left at: www.charlesszeiler.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
