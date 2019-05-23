|
On May 21, 2019 Frederick William Daum, IV of Westminster beloved son of Sandra K. (nee Roush) Daum and the late Frederick William Daum, III, father of Holly M. Daum, sister of Kristina K. Hare and uncle of Taylor M. Hare.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery at a later date. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 26, 2019