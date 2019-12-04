Home

Frederick W. Dreyer, Jr., 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 29, 2019. He was a proud graduate of Poly and UM School of Pharmacy (Baltimore) and a US Army veteran. His Pharmacy career spanned 55 years, with the final 30+ years at Boyd and Fulford in Bel Air. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Charlotte E. Dreyer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, JoAnn Dreyer (nee Smith), daughters Nicole Dreyer and Amy Tubergen (Michael), grandchildren Ashley, Sam and Kia Tubergen and sister, Barbara A. Dreyer. Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he was a lifetime member and faithful volunteer, on Saturday December 7 at 11am with reception following. Please wear his favorite color: orange! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmmanuel Lutheran Church, 929 Ingleside Ave. 21228 (emmanuelbaltimore.org)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
