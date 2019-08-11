|
On August 8, 2019, Frederick William Meise, Jr., beloved husband of Renate U. Meise (nee Carl); devoted father of Karin Dorsey (John) and Frederick Carl Meise; loving grandfather of Christine and Michael; and dear brother of Cynthia Boyce (Gary).
Family will receive friends at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sweet Air on Wednesday, August 14th from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Expansion Program; 3911 Sweet Air Road; Phoenix, MD 21131 www.stjohnssweetair.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019