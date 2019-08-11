Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John's Evangelical Lutheran
3911 Sweet Air Rd
Phoenix, MD 21131
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church,
Sweet Air, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church,
Sweet Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Meise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick W. Meise Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick W. Meise Jr. Notice
On August 8, 2019, Frederick William Meise, Jr., beloved husband of Renate U. Meise (nee Carl); devoted father of Karin Dorsey (John) and Frederick Carl Meise; loving grandfather of Christine and Michael; and dear brother of Cynthia Boyce (Gary).

Family will receive friends at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sweet Air on Wednesday, August 14th from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Expansion Program; 3911 Sweet Air Road; Phoenix, MD 21131 www.stjohnssweetair.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.