|
|
Fredric J. Barron, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 75. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mabel R. Barron (nee Fox); daughter, Kristin Barron; and brother, I. Jeffrey (Catherine) Barron. He was predeceased by his parents, Blanche and Alexander Barron.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 9, at 12 pm. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217 or Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland, 515 South Haven St, Baltimore, MD 21224. In mourning at 7401 Travertine Drive #407, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, beginning at 5pm with a service each day at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020