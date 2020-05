On May 9, 2020 Frieda E. Mueller (nee Sibiski) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Mueller; beloved daughter of the late Henry and Anna Sibiski; devoted mother of Laurie Rotundo and her husband Anthony, and Lisa Sharpe and her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of Amanda Lang and her husband Curt, Isobel Sharpe, Matthew Sharpe, Emma Sharpe, Amber Rotundo, and Christopher Rotundo; loving great-grandmother of Andrew and Pierce. She is also survived by her brother John Sibiski and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the current world situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frieda's name to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Dept., 11311 McCormick Rd, suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com