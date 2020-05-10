On May 9, 2020 Frieda E. Mueller (nee Sibiski) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Mueller; beloved daughter of the late Henry and Anna Sibiski; devoted mother of Laurie Rotundo and her husband Anthony, and Lisa Sharpe and her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of Amanda Lang and her husband Curt, Isobel Sharpe, Matthew Sharpe, Emma Sharpe, Amber Rotundo, and Christopher Rotundo; loving great-grandmother of Andrew and Pierce. She is also survived by her brother John Sibiski and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current world situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frieda's name to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Dept., 11311 McCormick Rd, suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Due to the current world situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frieda's name to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Dept., 11311 McCormick Rd, suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.