Frieda Tompakov
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frieda Tompakov (nee Fleischer), of Luray, VA, passed away on May 29, 2020, at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherry (Thomas) Ford; grandchildren, Sheryl (Mark) Schuster, Michael (Courtney) Tompakov, Hayden (Theresa) Myers, Stacy Myers and Justin (Alysa) Myers; and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alvin "Sonny" Tompakov; son, Steven Tompakov; grandson, Richard Tompakov; sister, Belle Slamovitz; and parents, Dora and Jacob Fleischer.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved