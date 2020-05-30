Frieda Tompakov (nee Fleischer), of Luray, VA, passed away on May 29, 2020, at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherry (Thomas) Ford; grandchildren, Sheryl (Mark) Schuster, Michael (Courtney) Tompakov, Hayden (Theresa) Myers, Stacy Myers and Justin (Alysa) Myers; and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alvin "Sonny" Tompakov; son, Steven Tompakov; grandson, Richard Tompakov; sister, Belle Slamovitz; and parents, Dora and Jacob Fleischer.



Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.



