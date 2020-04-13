Home

Frona Klotzman (nee Scherr) passed away on April 10, 2020, at 80 years old. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Martin E. Klotzman; and parents, Paul and Evelyn Scherr. She is survived by her children, Neil Klotzman, Randy (Anat) Klotzman, and Ina (Dr. Netanel) Schwob; sister, Sandy Yecies; grandchildren, Gabrielle Klotzman, Nathan Klotzman, Michal Klotzman, Tori (Yisroel) Beck, Dovid Klotzman, Itai Klotzman, Deena Klotzman, Barak Klotzman, Golan Klotzman, Yosef (Esti) Schwob, Devorah Schwob, Rachel Schwob, Yitchak Schwob, and Malka Schwob; great grandchild, Ahuva Schwob.

Funeral services and interment are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
