REAHL, G. Edward, Jr., M.D., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 30, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Hannah "Nancy" Marie (nee Schanberger) and son G. Edward Reahl, III. Survived by devoted children Susan Johns (Bob), Barbara Kasun (Mike), David Reahl, Nancy Bollinger (Hank), and 13 grandchildren: Jennifer, Richard, Kelly, Stephanie, Kathleen, Lauren, Sarah, Bradley, Brooks, David Jr., Matthew, Zach, Jake and great-grandson Carter.A Celebration of Life will be offered on April 8th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at SS Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish, 2801 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care at https://www.gilchristcares.org/give/ or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers at https://maryknollsociety.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019