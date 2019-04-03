Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Philip & James Rectory
2801 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 N. Charles Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Edward Reahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Edward Reahl M.D. Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

G. Edward Reahl M.D. Jr. Notice
REAHL, G. Edward, Jr., M.D., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 30, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Hannah "Nancy" Marie (nee Schanberger) and son G. Edward Reahl, III. Survived by devoted children Susan Johns (Bob), Barbara Kasun (Mike), David Reahl, Nancy Bollinger (Hank), and 13 grandchildren: Jennifer, Richard, Kelly, Stephanie, Kathleen, Lauren, Sarah, Bradley, Brooks, David Jr., Matthew, Zach, Jake and great-grandson Carter.A Celebration of Life will be offered on April 8th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at SS Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish, 2801 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care at https://www.gilchristcares.org/give/ or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers at https://maryknollsociety.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.