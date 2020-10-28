G. Marie Catalano, age 92, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 22, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Marie was born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Alois Dominicus and Gladys Estelle (Greene) Sobotka and wife of 54 years to the late Leonard R. Catalano, Sr. She was a loving and caring wife and mother that loved plants, her pet schnauzers, cooking, and reading her cookbooks. She had a short career in the pharmaceuticals industry spanning the 1950's through the late 1960's. Her other hobbies and interests included feeding stray kids and catering family events.
Marie (Re Re) is survived by her two sons, Leonard R. Jr., Steven D. and one daughter, Deborah C. Madore; two daughters-in-law, Elayne Catalano and Robin Catalano; sister, Louise Arrigo; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Catalano, Tara Catalano-Smith, Toby and Jessica Bernard, Katrina Carpenter, Nina Catalano-Jackson, and Dawn DuPree; 12 great grandchildren, Mason and Garrett Bernard, Calvin and Maizie Carpenter, Batu and Leyla Koroglu, Amber Catalano-Smith, Veronica and Alexis Rogers, Vincent Jackson-Catalano and Nico Jackson-Catalano, Michael DuPree, Karissa DuPree, and Makaela DuPree, and one great great grandchild, Nora Winegarden; sister-in-law, Francis Ortiz; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Marie will be laid to rest alongside her loving and devoted husband Leonard and adjacent to their lifelong friends Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Knoedler.
Visitation will be held under the guidance of the McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
In memory of Marie, flowers may be sent to McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland or in lieu of flowers make a donation to the Fallston Animal Rescue Movement (https://fallstonanimalrescue.org/donate/
).
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.