1/1
G. Marie Catalano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
G. Marie Catalano, age 92, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 22, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Marie was born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Alois Dominicus and Gladys Estelle (Greene) Sobotka and wife of 54 years to the late Leonard R. Catalano, Sr. She was a loving and caring wife and mother that loved plants, her pet schnauzers, cooking, and reading her cookbooks. She had a short career in the pharmaceuticals industry spanning the 1950's through the late 1960's. Her other hobbies and interests included feeding stray kids and catering family events.

Marie (Re Re) is survived by her two sons, Leonard R. Jr., Steven D. and one daughter, Deborah C. Madore; two daughters-in-law, Elayne Catalano and Robin Catalano; sister, Louise Arrigo; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Catalano, Tara Catalano-Smith, Toby and Jessica Bernard, Katrina Carpenter, Nina Catalano-Jackson, and Dawn DuPree; 12 great grandchildren, Mason and Garrett Bernard, Calvin and Maizie Carpenter, Batu and Leyla Koroglu, Amber Catalano-Smith, Veronica and Alexis Rogers, Vincent Jackson-Catalano and Nico Jackson-Catalano, Michael DuPree, Karissa DuPree, and Makaela DuPree, and one great great grandchild, Nora Winegarden; sister-in-law, Francis Ortiz; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Marie will be laid to rest alongside her loving and devoted husband Leonard and adjacent to their lifelong friends Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Knoedler.

Visitation will be held under the guidance of the McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

In memory of Marie, flowers may be sent to McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland or in lieu of flowers make a donation to the Fallston Animal Rescue Movement (https://fallstonanimalrescue.org/donate/ ).

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved