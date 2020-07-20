1/1
G. Truman Schwab
1931 - 2020
G. Truman Schwab, age 89, of Catonsville, Maryland passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. Truman was born March 15, 1931 to Charles and Carrie Schwab. Truman is survived by daughter, Linda Shojaei and her husband Alex (Mehrdad), daughter, Robin Metz and her husband Richard; grandson, Cameron Shojaei; sister, Lydia E. Dieter. Truman was preceded in death by his wife, Liselotte Johanna Schwab; sisters, Geraldine D. Minnich and Nancy L. Blankenship; brother, Cyril E. Schwab. A graveside service for Truman will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 10:45 AM at Mount View Cemetery, Marriottsville, MD. For those desiring, donations may be made in Truman's memory to the Gilchrist Hospice, https://gilchristcares.org/give/.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Mount View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
