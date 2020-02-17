|
G. William "Bill" DeSantis peacefully passed away on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was the loving husband of the late Frances Anne DeSantis (nee Montervino) for 60 yrs.; dear son of the late Guarino and Concetta DeSantis; beloved father of Fran Ciampaglio and her husband Tony, Bill DeSantis and his wife Susan, John DeSantis and his wife Regina, and Michael DeSantis and his wife Megan; dear brother of the late Chester DeSantis and Kate Sperrazza; cherished grandfather of Wills and his wife Jenny, Joe and his wife Rebecca, Adam and his wife Erin, Steve, Carlie and her fiancé Chris, Tom, Ali, Cara, Mia, and Sophia; great grandfather of Willie, Bella, Max, Julian and Dominic.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 am. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Bill's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2020