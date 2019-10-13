|
|
On October 8, 2019, Gabriel Alfred Larrimore, Sr., beloved husband of the late Anna Veronica Wilson Larrimore; loving father of Butch Larrimore, Jr. (Mary Carol) and Patricia Jackson (Larry); grandfather of 6; and great-grandfather of 8. He was predeceased by a son: Robert Larrimore; a granddaughter: Lisa Gay Jackson; and a brother: Francis Larrimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019