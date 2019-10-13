Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Gabriel Alfred Larrimore Sr.

Gabriel Alfred Larrimore Sr. Notice
On October 8, 2019, Gabriel Alfred Larrimore, Sr., beloved husband of the late Anna Veronica Wilson Larrimore; loving father of Butch Larrimore, Jr. (Mary Carol) and Patricia Jackson (Larry); grandfather of 6; and great-grandfather of 8. He was predeceased by a son: Robert Larrimore; a granddaughter: Lisa Gay Jackson; and a brother: Francis Larrimore.

Funeral services and interment are private.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
