1/1
Gabriel Maggitti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 27, 2020 Gabriel Nicholas Maggitti,beloved husband of Beverly Maggitti (nee Mercer); devoted father of Gabriel Jr., Mark (Leona), Theresa Maggitti and the late Christopher Maggitti; dear brother of Geraldine, Ronald, Louis and the late Rose. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY, INC., 10 West Padonia Road (at York Road), Timomium-Cockeysville, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3 to 6 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Hartford Road, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00A.M. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Contributions can be made in Mr. Maggitti's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY, INC.
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved