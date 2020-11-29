On November 27, 2020 Gabriel Nicholas Maggitti,beloved husband of Beverly Maggitti (nee Mercer); devoted father of Gabriel Jr., Mark (Leona), Theresa Maggitti and the late Christopher Maggitti; dear brother of Geraldine, Ronald, Louis and the late Rose. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY, INC., 10 West Padonia Road (at York Road), Timomium-Cockeysville, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3 to 6 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Hartford Road, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00A.M. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Contributions can be made in Mr. Maggitti's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.