Gabriel Walter Silber passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 60. He is survived by his mother, Halina "Helen" Silber; siblings, Fran Silber (Dr. Steven) Pruce and Dr. Harry (Ruth) Silber; nieces and nephews, Alan (Caroline) Pruce, Cheryl Pruce, Joshua Silber, Jeremy Silber, and Matthew Silber; and great-nieces and great-nephews, David, Joshua and Lena Pruce. Gabriel is predeceased by his father, David Silber.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Camp Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Rd. Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the . In mourning at 12124 Heneson Garth, Owings Mills, MD 21117 following interment through Friday, with evening services Wednesday and Thursday, and morning services Thursday and Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 9, 2020