Gabriella Brotto

On July 23, 2020 Gabriella A. Brotto (nee Fabi) beloved wife of the late Bruno Brotto; loving sister of the late Gina Iannantuono; devoted aunt of Roberto Brotto, Daniele Brotto, James Iannantuono, and Janet Iannantuono; dear godmother of Lillian Smith; loving sister-in-law of Anna Brotto.



A visitation will be held in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224 on Sunday, July 26, from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27 in St. Leo the Great Church 227 S. Exeter St. Baltimore, MD 21202. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Leo the Great Church 227 S. Exeter St. Baltimore, MD 21202



A mask will be required by all visitors. Please practice social distancing upon entering the funeral home.



