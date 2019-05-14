|
Gabrielle A. Gering, 69, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Gering; devoted mother of Jennifer Fryer and her husband Alton, Kathleen A. Gering, and Julia Bell and her husband Kyle; cherished grandmother of Hannah, Quint, William, Brennan, Elizabeth, and Liam. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Gering's memory to , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019