Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabrielle GERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabrielle A. GERING

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gabrielle A. GERING Notice
Gabrielle A. Gering, 69, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Gering; devoted mother of Jennifer Fryer and her husband Alton, Kathleen A. Gering, and Julia Bell and her husband Kyle; cherished grandmother of Hannah, Quint, William, Brennan, Elizabeth, and Liam. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Gering's memory to , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now