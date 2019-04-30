Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for GAIL KRELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GAIL BROOKE KRELLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

GAIL BROOKE KRELLER Notice
On April 29, 2019 Gail Brooke Kreller (nee Kelly) beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph Kreller; dear mother of Daniel Patrick Kreller, Jeffrey David Kreller, Mary Deborah Veronick, Paul Joseph Kreller and the late John Kevin Kreller and Stephen Joseph Kreller. She is survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Thomas More Church or the . www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now