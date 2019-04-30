|
On April 29, 2019 Gail Brooke Kreller (nee Kelly) beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph Kreller; dear mother of Daniel Patrick Kreller, Jeffrey David Kreller, Mary Deborah Veronick, Paul Joseph Kreller and the late John Kevin Kreller and Stephen Joseph Kreller. She is survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Thomas More Church or the . www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019