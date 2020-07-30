Gail Evans Turney, 73, lived a full and exciting life. She was born September 10, 1946 in Baltimore, MD to Edmund and Ethel (Dennis) Evans, the youngest of three children. She lived in Baltimore for several years before moving to Pines on the Severn, Odenton, and then to Laurel, MD where she attended St. Vincent Pallotti High School, married the love of her life Earl Turney and raised a family with him. Gail worked as an Administrative Assistant for the D.C. Children's Center. After retiring, she met many new friends through her part time job delivering Washington Post newspapers in the Laurel area.



Gail loved animals and worked as a wildlife rehabilitation volunteer. Her family still laughs about the capers that originated from her caring for baby opossums, geese and bunnies (among others), until they could be taken to the shelter. She volunteered with and was a member of multiple environmental and animal rescue organizations. She and her husband Earl traveled to New Orleans with The Humane Society of the United States to help rescue pets that had been left behind during Hurricane Katrina's devastation.



Gail was an accomplished triathlete, winning numerous awards and qualifying to compete in the Iron Man. Her family was "Mom's Crew" and together they enjoyed many family camping trips and adventures exploring areas they wouldn't have otherwise seen as they traveled with her to her competitions. She also excelled in pool and played on a league. She enjoyed bicycle adventures and motorcycle trips with Earl and was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. She made it a point to always attend her children's school, sporting and extracurricular events. She also enjoyed researching family ancestry and making personalized sentimental gifts for loved ones.



She was fun loving and compassionate, her laugh was contagious and she could light up a room with her smile. She made friends wherever she went. Another quality that defined her was her strength, both in her body and soul. Her family often joked with her about her strong "willful" spirit, and told her that her theme song should be Frank Sinatra's "My Way." This strength of being helped to carry her during her fierce three and a half year war with pancreatic cancer.



Gail, who passed away on July 15, 2020, is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Earl J. Turney; daughter Dawn Turney and her husband Frank Morgan; son James Turney Sr., his wife Goska Turney and his mother-in-law Alicia; grandchildren James, Julia and Jacob Turney; and her dog Daisy. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Edmund and Ethel Evans, and brothers Joseph and John Evans.



Memories of Gail can be shared on Donaldson Funeral Homes site, and memorial contributions in Gail's honor can be made to The Humane Society of the United States.



