|
|
Resident of Friendship Village in Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Towson, MD, born May 18, 1934 in Washington D.C. to the late William T. and Werdna O. Thacker of Casanova, VA, she passed away peacefully Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 in Schaumburg, IL. Gail earned a B.A. degree from James Madison University followed by a Masters degree from Towson University. Gail was a teacher for many years, focusing on Business Writing and Reading Specialization, and taught at a wide variety of places in the Baltimore, MD area, such as Essex Community College, Institute of Notre Dame, St. Joseph School, and Parkville and Kenwood High Schools. She had a passion for teaching and loved helping her students to learn. She also enjoyed traveling to many places, especially Florida, Ireland and New York City. Gail was the loving wife of 54 years to the late Henri A. Groenheim; dedicated mother of Lisa of Glenview, IL and Gary of London, UK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail's name to the Wilmer Eye Insititute at Johns Hopkins Maryland, https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer/ and click "Make a Gift" under the "Menu" tab.
Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020