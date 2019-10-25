Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Dublin/Darlington VFW
Gail Mundis Notice
Gail Darlene Mundis (nee Murphy) passed away peacefully on October 11th, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters, Donna Mundis Barry of Edgewood and Dawn Warns of Bel Air. She was 71.

Mrs. Mundis was a former substitute teacher in Harford County, Maryland. She was a very dedicated mother and was involved in every aspect of her family's lives. She was an avid birdwatcher and participated in several ornithological organizations. She received a double lung transplant in August 2010 and we were blessed with nine additional years of her in our lives.

She was born in Bel Air, Maryland to the late Louise Eck and the late Von Prewitt. She is survived by her adopted father Donald Murphy, siblings Pat Shermetta and Stephen Murphy, granddaughters Megan Mundis, Holly Warns, Courtney Warns, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Darrell Prewitt, Ray Murphy, and Ruth Ellen Hudler.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for October 27th at 2 pm at the Dublin/Darlington VFW. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gail's life.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
