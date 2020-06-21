Gail Rinehart

Gail S. Rinehart, wife of Arthur M. Rinehart (deceased) passed on her 101st birthday, June 6, 2020. Gail was the mother of Gail W. Rinehart and Wm Warden Rinehart and the daughter of William and Isabelle Schmeisser. She grew up in Gilford, attended Bryn Mawr and Dobbs Ferry Schools then graduated from Vassar College. She obtained a Masters in Music from the University of North Carolina, then a nursing degree enabling her to nurse during the war and after her children graduated. She and her husband lived in Roland Park, then Lutherville, then Broadmead. They were active sailors and summered at Gibson Island for over 60 years.



