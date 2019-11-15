|
|
Gail Kendall Stamper, born June 4, 1944 passed away November 11, 2019 in the loving arms of his family at Alpine Way in Shelton, WA. Gail was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia two years ago, but struggled with dementia symptoms for well over five years. Through all his battles he kept his humor and loving nature. Gail was the youngest of seven children, and raised in Bel Air, MD. He served three years in the Army. After leaving the service, Gail left the east coast longing for the wide-open spaces out West. Gail was a lifelong member of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters and started his career in the Pipeliner's Local 798. He had the opportunity to work on the Alaskan Pipeline in the 70's. He eventually transferred into Local 350, Reno NV. and worked on jobs in over 40 different states; his reputation as a skilled craftsman was well deserved. Although Gail lived all over the country, he enjoyed spending the time when he wasn't traveling for work at the log home that he and his wife Terri built in the early 90's on Wall Creek in Harpster, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Effie and Floyd Stamper. Brothers, Layton, Duane, and Roger Stamper, and one sister Jackie Minelle Stamper McQuade.
He leaves behind a brother Jerry Stamper of Street, MD., and sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Wendell Hubbard of Salisbury, MD. His wife, Terri Stamper resides at the family home in Union, WA. A daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Scott Goodman of Federal Way, WA. A son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Kristy Stamper of Richmond, TX. A son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Alisha Snell of Bonney Lake, WA. A daughter Christine Kerns and her fiancé Joe McDonagh of Lacey and Seattle, WA. Nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, along with numerous nephews and nieces.
The family are planning a celebration of life at a later time in Idaho.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019