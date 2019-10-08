Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion UCC Church
8701 Cottington Road
Nottingham, MD
On October 6, 2019, Gardner Langdon McCord, Veteran of The United States Army, beloved husband of Juanita I. McCord (nee Clasing); devoted father of Susan Ludwig, Colin Ludwig, and Kimberly McCord Golliday (Tim); loving grandfather of Mark and Gunnar Golliday; dear brother of Annabel Vogel; also survived by extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Zion UCC Church, 8701 Cottington Road, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Wednesday, October 9th, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to at www.stjude.org/donate/ or to the Maryland SPCA at www.mdspca.org/give/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
