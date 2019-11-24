|
|
On November 20, 2019, Garland B. Laughter, Jr., 70, of White Hall, beloved father of Erin German & her husband Tom, and Ashley Laughter & Brian Giuffre; cherished grandfather of Samuel and Alice German; dear brother of Michael Laughter & his wife Paula; uncle of Stephen Laughter.
Family & friends will honor & celebrate Garland's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home, 16924 York Road, Monkton, with a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
If desired, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019