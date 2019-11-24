Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-343-3000
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Laughter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Laughter Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland Laughter Jr. Notice
On November 20, 2019, Garland B. Laughter, Jr., 70, of White Hall, beloved father of Erin German & her husband Tom, and Ashley Laughter & Brian Giuffre; cherished grandfather of Samuel and Alice German; dear brother of Michael Laughter & his wife Paula; uncle of Stephen Laughter.

Family & friends will honor & celebrate Garland's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home, 16924 York Road, Monkton, with a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.

If desired, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garland's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -