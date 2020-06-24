Garry "Nick" SANDERS
On Sunday, June 21, 2020, GARRY "NICK" SANDERS, beloved husband of Dorothy M. Sanders (nee Zaczek) devoted father of Denise Egolf & her husband Darren, and the late Stacy Ambrose & her living husband Walter, loving grandfather of Jordan Weimer, Jacob, Griffin, & Jackson Ambrose, and the late Tori Weimer. Nick is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Friday from 4 until 8 P.M. Prayer service on Saturday at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nick's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital. www.KFHPA.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
JUN
27
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
