On Sunday, June 21, 2020, GARRY "NICK" SANDERS, beloved husband of Dorothy M. Sanders (nee Zaczek) devoted father of Denise Egolf & her husband Darren, and the late Stacy Ambrose & her living husband Walter, loving grandfather of Jordan Weimer, Jacob, Griffin, & Jackson Ambrose, and the late Tori Weimer. Nick is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Friday from 4 until 8 P.M. Prayer service on Saturday at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nick's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital. www.KFHPA.com