Williams , Gary A.
Gary A. Williams 65, died on January 8, 2019 in New Jersey. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Gary lived in Aberdeen, Maryland graduating from The Aberdeen High School class of 1971. He served in The United States Navy.
He is the son of the late Benjamin and Bettye Williams. Brother of Cheryl of Georgia and Anita of Tennessee.
Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Mountain Home National Cemetery 809 Lamont Street Johnson City, Tennessee.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019