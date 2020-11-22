1/1
Gary Barnes
1948 - 2020
Gary Robert Barnes, 72, of Westminster, passed November 15, 2020. Born October 9, 1948 in Hampden, son of the late Ivan and Mary (Ernst) Barnes. Beloved husband of Dawn Barnes, cherished father of Erin (Tyler) Maltese. Adored Poppop of Roman. Baltimore City College graduate (1966), Past Master of Pickering Lodge and Worshipful Master (1980). Survived by brother Randy (Judy) Barnes, nephew Michael (Jessica) Barnes, niece Terri (Richard) Leeds and four great nieces. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Contributions in his honor suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

