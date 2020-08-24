1/1
Gary Blankenburg
Poet and teacher Gary D. Blankenburg, 79, of Sparks died August 22 of respiratory failure. Active in the Baltimore poetry scene in the 1980s and 90s, he published eight books. Born in Illinois, "Dr. B" taught English in the Baltimore area for 41 years, including 32 years at Catonsville High School, where his Creative Writing program helped launch the careers of successful poets, professors, novelists and screenwriters. A beloved teacher, mentor and friend, he will be remembered for his lush beard, his honesty and his humility. Gary loved literature, movies, cigars and his home in the country. He is survived by his wife Jo, son Hobart and his wife Sara, granddaughter Aria and sister Cynthia Johnston. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Maryland Food Bank, mdfoodbank.org

August 23, 2020
HE WAS MY TEACHER AND I LOVED HIM DEARLY ❤
Roxanne Joy Mccray
Student
August 23, 2020
Some teachers make positive impressions on you and he was for sure one of them. I’m sure he will be missed by many. RIP!
Mike Partyka
Student
August 23, 2020
Douglas Albright
August 23, 2020
Mr. Blankenburg was first my teacher at CHS and then, in later years, a friend. My condolences to his family and friends.
Sean Tully
Student
August 23, 2020
August 23, 2020
Doctor B as we called him at Catonsville high school . He was the most respected teacher there . I purposely took his classes every year his love for poetry shinned in the class room he made learning fun . My condolences to the family
Deborah greffen class of 86
Student
