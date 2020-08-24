Gary Blankenburg

Poet and teacher Gary D. Blankenburg, 79, of Sparks died August 22 of respiratory failure. Active in the Baltimore poetry scene in the 1980s and 90s, he published eight books. Born in Illinois, "Dr. B" taught English in the Baltimore area for 41 years, including 32 years at Catonsville High School, where his Creative Writing program helped launch the careers of successful poets, professors, novelists and screenwriters. A beloved teacher, mentor and friend, he will be remembered for his lush beard, his honesty and his humility. Gary loved literature, movies, cigars and his home in the country. He is survived by his wife Jo, son Hobart and his wife Sara, granddaughter Aria and sister Cynthia Johnston. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Maryland Food Bank, mdfoodbank.org