On May 14, 2020 Gary Charles Bunch, "Mayor of Essex", passed away. Gary was a one of a kind and will be dearly missed by all of those who knew him; devoted husband of Sandra O. Bunch (nee Onufrak); beloved father of Jeffrey C. Bunch and his wife Patricia, and Daria L. Greensfelder and her husband Tim; loving "Pop-Pop" of Seth, Aidan, and Lila; dear brother of Larry Bunch, Jack Bunch, Michael Bunch, the late Pete Bunch, and the late Patricia Wieneke. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at 1 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 from 10 am - 1 pm.



Interment private.



