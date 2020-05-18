Gary Bunch
On May 14, 2020 Gary Charles Bunch, "Mayor of Essex", passed away. Gary was a one of a kind and will be dearly missed by all of those who knew him; devoted husband of Sandra O. Bunch (nee Onufrak); beloved father of Jeffrey C. Bunch and his wife Patricia, and Daria L. Greensfelder and her husband Tim; loving "Pop-Pop" of Seth, Aidan, and Lila; dear brother of Larry Bunch, Jack Bunch, Michael Bunch, the late Pete Bunch, and the late Patricia Wieneke. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at 1 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 from 10 am - 1 pm.

Interment private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
MAY
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela McDowell
Classmate
