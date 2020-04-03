Home

Gary Dubin, of Rockville, MD, passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 72. He is survived by his siblings, Eileen "Cookie" Gross, Arthur (Lynn) Dubin, and Mark (Darlene) Dubin; nieces and nephews, Stuart Gross, Lisa (Gus) Acuna, Michael (Donna) Truitt, Rachel (Justin) Browder, Zachary (Tracy) Dubin, Lily Dubin, Jason (Ana) Dubin, Brian (Beth) Dubin, and Toby (Dave) DiCocco; great nieces and nephews, AJ Gross, Michael "Mickey" Gross, Alex Acuna, Sylvie Browder, Beau Browder, Perry Dubin, Logan Dubin, Asher Dubin, Andi Dubin, Chase DiCocco, Caitlin DiCocco, and Kendall DiCocco.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
