Gary Kiebler Sr.
Gary William Kiebler, Sr. of Whiteford, Maryland, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 53 years, Diana Pearce Kiebler.

Mr. Kiebler worked as a body and fender mechanic with Al Packer Ford for 28 years.

His true calling was his family, baseball and farming. Along with growing corn and hay, he raised cows, pigs and chickens. He was a great mentor and coach for "his kids" in the baseball program at Poplar Grove Little League for many years. He never missed a sporting event with his children and loved his family unconditionally.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Gary William Kiebler, Jr. (Lisa), Diana Nalls (Robert), Wayne Leroy Kiebler, Sr. and Rebecca Gail Kiebler. He was loved dearly by his 7 grandchildren: Zachary LeMaster, Ashlyn Kiebler, Karrinne Kiebler, Wayne Kiebler, Jr., Jared Seling, Braxton Kiebler and Cody Nalls; and his 2 great-grandchildren, Aubree LeMaster and Matthew LeMaster; and 7siblings.

He was predeceased by his grandson, Kenneth William LeMaster, and his loving parents, Katherine (Chester) and Carroll Leroy Kiebler, Sr., and 3 siblings.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill, Maryland. Friends and family may gather for a Receiving of Friends at 10AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made in his honor to the North Harford Agricultural Program, 211 Pylesville Road, Pylesville, MD 21132.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
