Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Kaplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Kaplan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gary L. Kaplan Notice
On April 28, 2019, Gary L. Kaplan, beloved husband of Marsye Kaplan (nee Wolf); loving father of Gregory Kaplan; adored brother of Susan (Barry) Bloom and the late Judith Testa; cherished grandfather of Gavin Kaplan and Elle Kaplan; devoted son of the late Gussie and Abraham Kaplan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 30, at 12 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 12 Strongwood Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now