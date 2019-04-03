Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Gary passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 1st, 2019. He is survived by his wife Margaret Carando McMahon, his son, Lt Col Pat McMahon and wife Jessica; two grandsons (Cormac and Nolan), sister-in-law (Dio), three nephews (Michael, Scott and Adam) and more Irish cousins than any of us have been able to count. He was a loving husband, proud father and good man; he truly left this world better than he found it. Visiting hours will be held at Witzke's Funeral Home: 4112 Old Columbia Pike in Ellicott City, 5:30-8pm Friday April 5th followed by a funeral service at the Church of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday the 6th. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated by St Jude Children's Hospital or the staff of Lighthouse Senior Living: 3100 N Ridge Road, Ellicott City 21043.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
