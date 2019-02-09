Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Gary Weedon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Liberatore's Ristorante
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Weedon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary N. Weedon


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gary N. Weedon Notice
Gary Weedon, P.E., of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on February 7, 2019, at the age of 68 from pulmonary complications. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Frances Cassedy and his son-in-law Earl; his son, Jonathan Scott Weedon; his son, Travis Marc Weedon, and daughter-in-law Lauren; and his grandchildren, Hayley Frances Cassedy and Ryan David Cassedy.Gary was born at University Hospital to Milton and Irma Weedon and was raised in the Baltimore area, graduating from Overlea High School in 1968. He attended the Mechanics Institute, joining the predecessor of Gipe Associates, Inc.--Albert B. Gipe & Associates--in 1969 as a design engineer.Gary started with Gipe Associates, Inc. in Jan 1978 when Albert Gipe established the firm. He earned aProfessional Engineer license in 1988. After serving as Vice-President from 1984 to 1998, Gary becamePresident and was responsible for managing the Baltimore office and for overall firm administration until his retirement in 2013. He was a recognized expert in steam distribution and oversaw the Green Street Academy project that earned LEED Platinum Certification. Through over forty years of working in the HVAC Consulting Engineering field, Gary proved himself a trusted colleague and an adept businessman.Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Gary's life at Liberatore's Ristorante in Bel Air on Saturday, February 9th, at 1:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in Gary Weedon's name be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.