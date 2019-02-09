Gary Weedon, P.E., of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on February 7, 2019, at the age of 68 from pulmonary complications. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Frances Cassedy and his son-in-law Earl; his son, Jonathan Scott Weedon; his son, Travis Marc Weedon, and daughter-in-law Lauren; and his grandchildren, Hayley Frances Cassedy and Ryan David Cassedy.Gary was born at University Hospital to Milton and Irma Weedon and was raised in the Baltimore area, graduating from Overlea High School in 1968. He attended the Mechanics Institute, joining the predecessor of Gipe Associates, Inc.--Albert B. Gipe & Associates--in 1969 as a design engineer.Gary started with Gipe Associates, Inc. in Jan 1978 when Albert Gipe established the firm. He earned aProfessional Engineer license in 1988. After serving as Vice-President from 1984 to 1998, Gary becamePresident and was responsible for managing the Baltimore office and for overall firm administration until his retirement in 2013. He was a recognized expert in steam distribution and oversaw the Green Street Academy project that earned LEED Platinum Certification. Through over forty years of working in the HVAC Consulting Engineering field, Gary proved himself a trusted colleague and an adept businessman.Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Gary's life at Liberatore's Ristorante in Bel Air on Saturday, February 9th, at 1:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in Gary Weedon's name be made to the . Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary