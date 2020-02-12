|
Gary Nordman, age 78, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on February 7, 2020. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey and raised in Queens, New York, he was the son of Emil and Rose (Desmond) Nordman and husband of 56 years to Karen (Beebe) Nordman. After graduating from New York University, he had a 32-year career with the US Department of the Army and retired in 1996. A nature and conservation enthusiast, he enjoyed fishing, bird watching, reading, and spending time with family and friends especially Saturday night dinners with his neighbors.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his three children, Leigh Carels of Easton, MD, Kim Foley and her husband Tom of New Freedom, PA and Brett Nordman and his wife Alex of Hanover, MD; two granddaughters, Camryn Carels and Tessa Foley; and brother, Kenneth Nordman.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-8 pm & Friday, February 14 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harford County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, P.O. Box 423, Bel Air, MD 21014 or Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1515 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020