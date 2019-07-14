Gary Richardson, age 61, of Philadelphia, PA formerly of Brooklyn Park, MD passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home in Ocean View, DE.



He was born in Baltimore, MD on February 9, 1958 son of the late William Richardson and Mary Ellen (Bathgate) Richardson. Gary was fortunate to find his dream job of working with and traveling with the Philadelphia Eagles for the last 13 years. He loved spending time with his children and living near the beach along with his lifetime high school friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William and a sister, Carolyn. Gary is survived by his three children, Erica, Hannah and Duke Richardson; two grandchildren, Blayze and Eleanor Dial; two sisters, Darlene McGoldrick and Marilyn Richardson and her son, Dustin and a brother, Larry Richardson and his two children, Nathaniel and Ashley.



A celebration of his life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Gary's name to School Lunch Fairy.



