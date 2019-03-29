Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary S. Campbell

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gary S. Campbell Notice
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 Gary Steven Campbell of Cockeysville, age 69 passed away. Beloved husband of JoAnne Riggsbee (nee Gist); dear brother of Patty Campbell of N.C.; also survived by former wife Linda Rhew. A memorial service will be held at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 12 Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now