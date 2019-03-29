|
|
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 Gary Steven Campbell of Cockeysville, age 69 passed away. Beloved husband of JoAnne Riggsbee (nee Gist); dear brother of Patty Campbell of N.C.; also survived by former wife Linda Rhew. A memorial service will be held at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 12 Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019