Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Gary Trout

Gary Trout Notice
On January 1, 2020, GARY TROUT, 72, passed away in Long Beach, CA. He was the beloved brother of James Trout, also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a US History teacher at Landsdowne High School, born in Baltimore, and lived in Ellicott City.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10:00 A.M. at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. Interment will follow at West Liberty UM Church Cemetery, White Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , American Diabetes Association or . Condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
